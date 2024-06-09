Brian Molefe vindicated as Corruption Watch withdraws case

Former Eskom and Transnet CEO Brian Molefe might take Corruption Watch (RF) NPC to the cleaners. The non-profit organisation last week filed a notice of withdrawal against Molefe to be declared a delinquent director for alleged violation during his tenure at Eskom.

Molefe was accused of state capture during the Zondo Commission led by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. The matter is between Corruption Watch as the applicant and Eskom Holdings SOC Limited, Molefe and other executives. “Please take notice that the applicant withdraws the application against Molefe by agreement between the parties, each party to bear their own costs,” said the notice, which is dated June 7, 2024.

Molefe’s attorney, Mpho Molefe of Molaba Attorneys, told “The Star” that his client is vindicated by the withdrawal of the application by Corruption Watch. The attorney said they are considering various legal options available to Molefe. “The application was without merit and was based on false statements made to the media, Zondo Commission, and various social media platforms by persons who had the political motives to do so. We are considering various legal options available to our client,” Mpho said.

The attorney also said his client suffered economically and professionally. “Our client has suffered enormous damages economically and professionally. His reputation has also been damaged by the baseless and defamatory statements against him. We, however, welcome the withdrawal of the action by,” said Mpho. Asked whether Corruption Watch would pursue the matter in the near future, executive director Karam Singh told “The Star” that they are still considering their options.

“Corruption Watch reserves its right to institute an action against the respondents or alternatively to join in any action as it sees fit in due course.” Asked why they dropped the case, Singh said: “Based on the material disputes of fact, it changed our assessment around our prospects of success in the matter.” Matshela Koko, former interim chief executive officer of Eskom, on Saturday took to social media platform X, saying he was happy for Molefe.

”A silent withdrawal. The damage is done. A life is ruined. Their mission accomplished, But I am happy for Molefe,” wrote Koko. The National Prosecuting Authority also suffered a blow in the matter involving Koko. On Thursday, also on X, Koko said he had suffered long enough after posting an order by the Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, between him as the applicant and the NPA as first respondent and ABB South Africa as second respondent.

On June 6, the court ordered: “The application is removed from the roll. The first respondent is to pay the costs of the applicant on an attorney-client scale.” Speaking to “The Star” on Sunday, Koko said he will soon be back in court again dealing with the NPA. “I will not rest until the private treaty between the NPA and ABB is reviewed and set aside. I am requesting a declarator that the NPA has committed gross misconduct by shielding ABB. This is not the time to celebrate, that time will come,” said Koko.