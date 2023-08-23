BRICS: China continues to lead bilateral trade with SA

Johannesburg - China has once again proved that it is South Africa’s leading trading partner. On Tuesday, during the Chinese president’s brief visit to the Union Buildings, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa remained China's biggest bilateral trade partner in Africa, with a recorded R614 billion spent last year between the two countries.

President Xi Jinping, who did not personally deliver his opening speech on the first day of the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre as expected, made his fourth state visit to Pretoria early in the day. Xi and his delegation arrived in the early hours of Tuesday for the state visit and to attend the summit. This comes after the Chinese government donated R170 million in emergency power equipment and made available a grant of about R500m as development assistance to alleviate South Africa’s energy crisis.

The latest developments in the growing bilateral trade between the two countries were revealed by Ramaphosa during Xi’s state visit to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday. “South Africa deeply appreciates China’s support in addressing our current energy challenges,” Ramaphosa said. He said Chinese companies, encouraged by their government, had responded with enthusiasm to his investment drive, which has raised more than R1.5 trillion in commitments in the past five years.

Ramaphosa, who delivered his opening remarks before the state visit in the Cabinet room, was accompanied by senior ministers, among them Naledi Pandor, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Enoch Godongwana, Pravin Gordhan, Thandi Modise and Bheki Cele. Xi’s visit comes as South Africa and China celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations. Ramaphosa said China’s support during the liberation Struggle would never be forgotten.

“In many ways, we achieved our Struggle also because of the support we received from China, so for us, the relationship between South Africa and China is very special.” Ramaphosa said the latest developments between the two nations had further strengthened the ties that bound South Africa and China before the start of the summit. “The recent assistance and support that we have received from China, the support that we received during the trying period of Covid-19, was enormous. The provision of PPE that was much needed at the time, we got from China at the right time.”

Ramaphosa also thanked Xi for his support during the Covid-19 pandemic and for donations of Covid-related vaccines. as well as other acts of support towards the cancellation of debts. “This support extended to the cancellation of debt for a number of countries, and this followed a telephone call I had with President Xi as we were discussing a number of challenges that African countries were having. “This is something that we will never forget— that it was at a dangerous time, and (in need), we had a friend indeed.”

South Africa maintained a high level of co-operation with China in politics, trade, infrastructure development, science and technology, innovation and education. “Energy co-operation is a recent development that we look to deepen, particularly in line with our respective commitments to low-carbon-resilient development,” Ramaphosa said, adding that this year saw the resumption of in-person bilateral mechanisms. He said China was South Africa’s largest global trading partner. In turn, South Africa was China’s biggest trading partner in Africa and an important destination for Chinese investment in Africa, with investment growing exponentially.