BRICS Media Forum gets under way in Houghton

Johannesburg – More than 200 local and international delegates gathered at the 6th BRICS Media Forum, which got under way at the Houghton Hotel, Johannesburg, on Saturday. Among those who are in attendance are the chairman of the Sekunjalo Group, Dr Iqbal Survé; Minister Fu Hua; executive deputy head of China’s central committee, Hu Heping; and other delegates.

ANC leader Dakota Legoete delivered messages of solidarity with media freedom and the war against fake news and disinformation. The director of CHN Energy, Wang Min, said BRICS countries must work hard to ensure energy security. “We should work together as members of the BRICS countries to address climate change in light of a changing global world.

“China is striving to achieve carbon neutrality through efficient energy. Each BRICS country has enough talent and skills to realise clean energy. We should strengthen our collaboration among ourselves. “Media, in this regard, is an important force for empowerment and, with support, energy co-operation between BRICS countries," Wang Min said. Legoete said the BRICS Media Forum has become an important component of the BRICS agenda.

He said the weaponisation of the media by Western powers and those who seek to dominate the continent of Africa and attack the BRICS agenda should not be allowed to have their way any more. "We must applaud how this forum and platform has grown into a platform that promotes mutual trust and plays a pivotal role on the global stage," he said. "We witness every day the weaponisation of the media. We now see how one country uses bullying tactics to attack states and institutions it doesn't like. Engagements in the next few days will hopefully result in finding solutions for BRICS countries.

“In a changing and complex world, the media becomes a resource for modernisation, strengthening national sovereignty, and promoting our unique history and sustainable development for the future of humankind. “This platform can be an impetus to optimise food security, advance science in medicine, and other aspects of life, and help us become custodians for the future of humankind,” Legoete said. Chairman of the Sekunjalo Group and Independent Media, Dr Survé, said the BRICS Media Forum, which was established in 2015, has become a big part of the BRICS countries in light of challenging media sentiment against the BRICS countries.

“The BRICS Media Forum is special because, as the world changes, we need to collaborate more. It was Mandela who championed the media and freedom of the media and other freedoms in all aspects of life,” he said. Dr Survé said South Africa, as a rainbow nation, encourages unity in the country, which is why collective effort is needed to find solutions and shared values in all aspects of life. He said the freedom of the media was an important part of ensuring that each and every view finds its voice in the face of attacks against differing voices, such as Independent Media, which has been attacked for its alternative and pro-BRICS stance.

“In a world facing complex challenges, unity is our only hope for finding solutions. It can’t be unity in theory, but in practice. “We need to transform forums such as these. We need to take many steps forward. Our collaboration allows us to bridge the gaps that divide us. We need to reignite trust in journalism and share resources so we can reshape the media landscape.” He said this anti-BRICS sentiment comes at a time when more than 40 countries had applied to become part of BRICS.