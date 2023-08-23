BRICS Summit: Sandton City abuzz as world dignitaries touch down in SA

Johannesburg - The second day of the 15th BRICS Summit is buzzing with activity as esteemed visitors from across the globe continue to touch down in South Africa at different ports. There is also an expected economic boost with many international guests visiting and booking in local hotels and utilising other forms of business in Gauteng.

Diverse forms of entertainment, from dance to music, have been the order of the day, giving dignitaries a majestic welcome to South African shores. The summit will wrap up tomorrow and is expected to touch on global issues affecting various countries. Yesterday’s BRICS Business Forum consisted of discussions focusing on trade, investment, and development, as well as agriculture, the just transition, and entrepreneurship.

The forum further unpacked the importance of trade within Africa to create opportunities to enhance trade in the region, among BRICS countries, and with the rest of the world. President Cyril Ramaphosa, among other international leaders, made an address and lauded the BRICS economies for having merged as powerful engines of global growth. “BRICS economies have emerged as powerful engines of global growth. Yet the rapid economic, technological, and social changes under way create new risks for employment, equality, and poverty in many BRICS countries.

“We therefore call on the business community to join hands with us to identify solutions to these and other challenges affecting our respective economies. From a South African perspective, there is massive untapped potential for investment in our country and on the African continent. In recognition of this potential, the theme for this 15th BRICS Summit is ‘BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development, and inclusive multilateralism’.” Today, he is set to host a gala dinner for all invited heads of state and government, characterised by live performances by acclaimed South African artists, an example of cultural diplomacy where music plays an important role in building bridges and forging new friendships while advancing economic bonds and opportunities. Ramaphosa urged South Africans to welcome the visitors, some of whom are set to visit various parts of the country and explore its beauty.