BRICS Summit to stay in South Africa, says Presidency

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has defended its neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war and insists that the upcoming BRICS Summit will be held in the country despite opposing views. Speaking to members of the media on Monday, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said there was no evidence of sanctions by any country or the UN Security Council, which is the only authority to institute global sanctions.

Magwenya said talk of sanctions against South Africa was alarmist and undermined the country’s sovereignty and the stability of its economy. "There is no such talk," he said. Magwenya added that the South African government had had discussions with its US counterparts, saying there was no suggestion that the US would consider sanctions against South Africa.

"It’s difficult to respond to a question that says we are afraid of sanctions because we don’t have the line of sight as to where those sanctions will be coming from, what would inform them, and what purpose they will serve. "South Africa has taken a non-aligned stance on the conflict in Ukraine. It has not participated in arming any of the parties involved. South Africa has taken it upon itself to mobilise support and engagement that will result in a peaceful resolution to the conflict," he said. Magwenya’s sentiments come as US lawmakers have reportedly asked the White House to punish South Africa for supporting Russia. South Africa is accused of having secretly supplied Russia with weapons for the Ukraine war, a charge that has been denied by the government.

On Monday, The New York Times reported that a bipartisan group of American lawmakers has asked President Joe Biden’s administration to punish South Africa for what it sees as the country’s support of Russia’s war in Ukraine by moving the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), a major trade conference scheduled to be held in South Africa this year, to another country. Magwenya was responding to a question on whether South Africa's position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine was informed by the fear of sanctions. The country has been criticised by some for its non-aligned stance. Magwenya said Ramaphosa has been clear in his assessments that there could be no winner in this conflict, which is why he would be leading an African delegation to Ukraine and Russia to find an amicable resolution of the conflict.

"It’s difficult to entertain speculation about sanctions, which we find to be reckless and undermine efforts under way to rebuild our economy, which is under strain and pressure." The Presidency further commented on the cloud hanging over the BRICS Summit following a warrant of arrest issued by the ICC for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is because there have been reports that the summit could be moved to China or another host nation to avoid putting the country in a difficult position.