Bring them on, says Ngwazi

Victor Mukwevho Ne-vumbani Local bare-knucle fistfighting champion Thuso “Ngwazi” Ramukakati proved to all and sundry that he is still one of the best traditional fist fighters around when he beat his challengers to the punch during the Musangwe Traditional Fistfighting Tournament witch was held at the Lumveleni ground in Ngudza village, Limpopo, on Saturday.

Spurred on by a hordes of his die-hard supporters the, tough as steak, fighting machine from the bumpy village of Matangari, disposed all his opponents like a hot knife going through butter. His fans ululated and jumped onto the unguarded battlefield each time the champion celebrated the brutal punishment of his opponents through his well-known “Ngwazi Dance”, in which two cellphones are placed on top his well crafted chest and the champion starts dancing around without them falling to the ground. Speaking to Limpopo Mirror Newspaper shortly after the tournament on Saturday, Ramukakati said even though there are still some doubting Thomases about his fighting skills, he is the best fistfighting champion around at the moment.

“All I can say at the moment is that bring the best to challenge me, and I will continue showing them that I am the toughest. I am not in the business of talking about my talent, I let my punches do the job. Bring them on, and l will do the rest,” he said. The tournament was also spiced up by a group of up and coming young fighters who displayed great skills. Fans were also amazed by the skills and power of Nungo “The Grindine Machine” Nekhubvi. The youngster has the punching power of the great Tony Liston and George Foreman, and the ducking skills of the late Cassius Clay, better known as Muhammad Ali.