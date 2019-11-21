Broken aircons halt orthopaedic surgeries at Steve Biko hospital









Picture: Bongani Shilulbane/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - Orthopaedic patients at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital have not been able to be operated on because air-conditioning unit at the theatre used for surgery is broken. It's believed that the patient have been waiting for three weeks for assistance. According to DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom, the delay was "immensely painful and frustrating for these patients, many of whom were injured in road accidents". Bloom said the delay was adding to the long orthopaedics waiting list which already has 600 patients who wait from 18 months to two years for a hip or knee operation. "This hospital has top class surgeons but equipment breakdowns and other failures often prevent them from doing their work.

"It is unacceptable that a critical air-conditioning unit is out of order for so long at a major hospital. It needs to be fixed or replaced as soon as possible," he said.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Health Kwara Kekana said they were aware that three of the chillers that enable air cooling were out of order. She said they slowly started failing one after the other from November 5 2019.

She said the hospital needs all four of them working together for enough cooling to happen.

"The maintenance of the chillers is by the Department of Infrastructure Development and hospital management works with and through DID to find a sustainable solution.

"The plan is that unlike the current setting where the four chillers would be needed for the entire hospital and if one is down the whole hospital get affected, the plan is to delegate a chiller per area," she said.

Kekana added that the necessary parts that would enable the fixing of the air conditions were still being sourced while the rental of mobile ones was also being explored.

Emergency and life saving operations were still being done but the entire hospital was hotter than usual as the building is highly air-conditioning dependent, she added.

