Johannesburg - Orthopaedic patients at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital have not been able to be operated on because air-conditioning unit at the theatre used for surgery is broken.
It's believed that the patient have been waiting for three weeks for assistance.
According to DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom, the delay was "immensely painful and frustrating for these patients, many of whom were injured in road accidents".
Bloom said the delay was adding to the long orthopaedics waiting list which already has 600 patients who wait from 18 months to two years for a hip or knee operation.
"This hospital has top class surgeons but equipment breakdowns and other failures often prevent them from doing their work.