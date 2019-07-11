Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)

The older brother of the slain Forest Hill High School learner has been suspended from the school for fear that he might avenge his sibling’s murder. Aaron Bakwela, 17, who is in Grade 9 at the school, was allegedly suspended after he finished writing last term’s exams. His family claim his suspension was discriminatory because they are foreigners from Tanzania.

The family raised their concerns on Wednesday, following the postponement of their son’s murder case.

Daniel, 16, was killed outside his school last month in a suspected gang-related attack. His alleged killer, Mohammed Mwela, is out on bail.

Speaking outside the Joburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, the family of the deceased complained about the slow wheels of justice, and the unfairness of Aaron’s suspension.

“As a family, we are not happy It does not make sense why they had to suspend Daniel’s brother. He is supposed to go to school, but he was suspended even though he was not involved

“They allowed him to write the exams but now they say he can’t come back to the school, and has to look for an alternative school,” said, Nzamba Juho, the deceased’s uncle.

Some of Daniel’s friends were also present at the court. They said they were boycotting school until justice for their friend was served.

“We didn’t go to school yesterday (Tuesday) and it will be the same Until we get justice for our friend. The accused cannot roam the streets while the affected people are still mourning,” said one friend, Jack Lufu.

The friends are not going to take the matter into their own hands. They are pleading with the court to play its role, he added.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said he would respond today on Aaron’s suspension. The school governing body could not be reached for comment. The principal Mark Peterson did not respond to messages sent to him.

Magistrate Lucas van der Schyff postponed the case against Mwela to August to allow the State to obtain post-mortem and DNA reports. These are to form part of the evidence when the case goes to trial.

The Bakwelas were heartbroken and disappointed by the postponement. Juho said: “What they are doing is not right. We don’t understand why they postponed this case. We are talking about a serious crime committed. We lost our child. All we want is justice for our son.

“They are also telling us about the pending armed robbery case Daniel had at the time of his death. We are not getting involved in that case, the magistrate and the court must find a way to fix it,” he said.