Brovember campaign launches to combat prostate cancer crisis in SA

As November is dedicated to raising awareness about men’s health, the Men’s Foundation SA in partnership with Build It, launched its annual Brovember campaign. With prostate cancer being prevalent among men, the campaign invites men to make a donation to support awareness campaigns that aim to provide life-saving prostate and testicular cancer screening, support and treatments to South African men in need.

The campaign also encourages men to get active, or grow a moustache in support of men’s health. A research journal titled “The profile of Black South African men diagnosed with prostate cancer in the Free State, South Africa” reported that prostate cancer is the fifth leading cause of death among men worldwide. According to the research journal, prostate cancer accounts for about 13% of male deaths from cancer in the country.

The Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) added that the lifetime risk for prostate cancer in South African men was 1 in 15. The Men’s Foundation SA CEO, Garron Gsell, explained the campaign served a purpose to break social stigmas placed upon men. “With the launch of Brovember, the Men’s Foundation aims to challenge the societal stigma around toxic masculinity, and how it affects men’s health. By encouraging a more proactive approach to self-care among men in South Africa, the foundation aims to create safe spaces, and opportunities for men to open up and ask for help,” said Gsell.

The Men’s Foundation SA highlighted that access to cancer treatment remained a monumental challenge. It further said it is committed to address these gaps by encouraging public engagement to support the Brovember campaign. “Many treatment facilities lack adequate resources, with waiting lists that serve as a grim reminder of the unmet needs in our healthcare system,” said the Men’s Foundation SA.

As South Africa’s leading men’s cancer organisation, Men’s Foundation SA has challenged the Gauteng Department of Health to address long-standing issues in radiation oncology services. “Brovember 2024 stands as a rallying call for community action, solidarity, and compassion in the face of a disease that takes too much from too many,” said the foundation. Throughout the course of Brovember, South African men are encouraged to sign up to the cause.

“By signing up, men will gain access to vital information surrounding men’’ health issues. Communities are encouraged to participate in the campaign by either growing a moustache for 30 days.” Gsell noted men can participate in the “Move for Mental Health” challenge, where they commit to any physical activity involving the number 80, as for every one man who dies to suicide every 80 minutes. “You can walk, cycle or run 80km for the month of Brovember, deadlift 80kg - this is also linked to the research out of South Australia University that proved exercise to be 1.5 times more effective than antidepressants in treating mental health,” said Gsell.