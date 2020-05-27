Brutal violence, stigma and rejection continue to haunt SA's LGBTI community

Every day, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people face violence, exclusion and discrimination in South Africa and the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia took place this month to create awareness of this issue. Limpopo resident Moeketsi (not her real name) was physically assaulted by a nurse and after laying a charge, a doctor refused to examine her or to sign a report about the assault. Getty Myeni, from Ermelo, knew the men who broke into her home and stabbed her to “fix her to become a real man”. She reported this at the local police station, where she was ridiculed and mocked. Despite knowing her attackers, the police did not investigate the case. Thabo* (not his real name) from Bloemfontein is resented and mistreated for his sexuality by his stepfather, who wants him to toughen up and be a man. Augustine* (not his real name) from Mpumalanga says: “My life is a hell - the name-calling, staring, insults and harassment are my daily reality.”

Dr Bulumko Futshane, Beyond Zero’s programme director for HIV prevention under the Global Fund said family rejection when a person “comes out” often results in violence, abuse and adverse health outcomes.

LGBTI youth who experience family rejection are eight times more likely to attempt suicide, almost six times more likely to experience elevated levels of depression, and three times more likely to use illegal drugs than those LGBTI youth who were accepted by family members, as stated by UN Women.

Beyond Zero’s Me1st campaign which targets men who have sex with men and the #UnMuteMe campaign which supports transgender people, indicates that harassment by family and society is a contributing factor to the mental health issues of many LGBTI people.

Dr Futshane, says: “Family rejection is high and leads youth to either run away from or be kicked out of their homes. Once they find themselves homeless, they are at risk of HIV infection and other sexually-transmitted infections, and engaging in risky sexual behaviour including sex work. Intimate partner violence is also prevalent.”

The LGBTI community is often reluctant to seek medical care or are denied access by health-care providers. LGBTI people also face harsh experiences in the social justice system due to their sexual orientation when, while seeking help, they are exposed to discrimination, police harassment and lack of access to courts.

Urgent legal and policy reforms that ensure justice and protection for all LGBTI people, who are already among the most marginalised, need to be implemented.

Beyond Zero, aligning with WHO strategy in combating the dramatic health disparities faced by LGBTI populations, is training and sensitising health-care workers, and engaging with law enforcement and community members to provide an accepting environment for transgender people to seek treatment and support.

Beyond Zero is a registered section 21 (NPO), delivering public health systems strengthening programmes in South Africa, focusing on HIV and Aids, STI care, TB care, patient support, treatment, and prevention.

* Names have been changed but these are direct quotes.