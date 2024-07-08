Bryoni thankful for outpouring of support after Miss Supranational journey

Bryoni Govender has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from South Africans, after placing in the top 12 at the 15th edition of Miss Supranational, which was held in Nowy Sącz, Poland, on Saturday night. Beauty queens from around the world went head-to-head and at the end of the glorious night, Harashta Haifa Zahra, of Indonesia was crowned Miss Supranational 2024.

Govender congratulated Zahra and also sent her well wishes to South Africa’s Fezile Mkhize, who took the Mister Supranational 2024 crown last week. “Congratulations to Harashta; I wish her all the best for her reign ahead, and I know she will continue to amaze and inspire. It was an honour sharing the Miss Supranational stage with her and all the other wonderful competitors, many of whom have become friends. And well done to Fezile, who has done the country proud.” Govender also thanked South Africans for rallying behind her throughout her journey: “The outpouring of support from fellow South Africans was overwhelming. To everyone who has cheered me on, sent kind words, or simply believed in my dream, thank you. It has been an incredible journey.”

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation commented: “We are so incredibly proud of Bryoni and how she represented both us as an organisation and South Africa on a world stage.” Govender, who placed second in the Miss South Africa 2023 competition, said that she had learned priceless lessons about grace and confidence from her prior international pageantry experience. Last year, she became an attorney with a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Johannesburg, and launched the “Her Way Out” programme, which advocates for women and men universally, and educates them on their legal rights.