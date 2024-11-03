Budget cuts threaten South Africa’s crime-fighting efforts, warns Popcru

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has revealed that it will go ahead with its Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting in Johannesburg next week to discuss the growing resource crisis in the country’s criminal justice cluster, among other issues. It is reported that the five-day conference set for the Birchwood Hotel, from Monday to Friday, will draw more than 800 delegates, including academics, guests, and key stakeholders, to deliberate on the escalating crises presented by crime and violence in the country.

Popcru President, Thulani Ngwenya, has underscored the necessity of this gathering, as discussions will centre on the state’s response to increasing criminal activities and the alarming lack of resources that threatens the effectiveness of crime-fighting efforts. Delegates will receive crucial updates from leaders within various departments and agencies, explore policy research efforts by Popcru, and navigate through debates aimed at reinforcing South Africa’s approach to combating persistent criminality. At the crux of the discussions will be the question of whether current crime-fighting strategies are on a collision course with failure — a sentiment aggravated by the recent budget cuts revealed in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

This statement highlighted that the National Treasury’s Adjusted Estimates of National Expenditure (AENE) for the upcoming financial year will witness a substantial reduction in police funding. The allocated budget for 2024/2025 has been slashed from R125.0 billion to R113.6 billion — a staggering 9% decrease that raises significant concerns. Furthermore, while correctional services have seen a slight increase from R27.2 billion to R27.8 billion in its budget for 2024/2025, this 2.18% hike is notably inadequate given the rate of inflation, effectively leaving the prison system even more impoverished.

Ngwenya expressed grave concerns over these developments, asserting: “The proposed budget cut is not aligned with South Africa’s crime-fighting strategy.” He pointed out the pressing need for political will to fulfill the state’s constitutional obligation to safeguard its citizens. He urged the government to prioritise funding for police, traffic, and correctional personnel, alongside justice officials necessary for managing cases, executing sentences, and ensuring appropriate care for prisoners.