Andrew Maluleke, 52, and his family of six feel betrayed as they cram into a tiny shack where they live off a R2400 social grant. Maluleke said he was disappointed when he heard that the disability grant had increased by only R80.

“Paraffin is very expensive and as we are approaching the cold weather, it’s going to have a toll on us.

“There are six of us, so imagine boiling water every day. This increase does not count to me at all,” he said.

Maluleke, a blind father of four and a resident of Waterworks informal settlement near Lenasia in Joburg south, has been waiting for an RDP house for 23 years.

He recently found refuge in a one-roomed shack in the area.

The settlement was engulfed in flames on Tuesday after residents took to the streets in protest over the removal of their illegal electricity connections by the municipality officials.

Established three years ago, Waterworks is home to about 20000 people and is in dire need of service delivery as residents are subjected to a dehumanising environment.

There is no electricity and water from the communal taps is said to be dirty.

There are few roads and the ground has developed into hardened mud.

“The water trucks come here once a day and when you open the tap disgusting things like rats tails come out. The water is always dirty. We can’t even bath with the water because it gives us skin rashes,” said Maluleke.

Most of the residents have resorted to sourcing power illegally from street poles that supply electricity to Lenasia.

“Because we have no electricity, we use a primus stove. What will then happen if it starts burning, falls over because I won’t see it, I will just smell - which is quite risky,” Maluleke added.

Before settling at Waterworks, Maluleke and his family rented a room in Chiawelo, Soweto, but had problems with the landlord who could not cope with his need for constant assistance because of his disability.

Maluleke has to contend with living in a settlement crammed with shacks - most are built with scavenged items such as corrugated iron, wood and plastics.

One of his children, aged 26, is mentally ill.

He and his child together earn a R2400 government disability grant a month which goes towards all the family needs.

About R1000 is spent on school fees; R200 on transport, R800 on groceries; and R400 on clothing and other extra needs.

The R80 increase to disability grant will do little to bring a smile to their faces.