PRUDENT shopping and buying are the only ways to survive for many families.

Middle-Income families continue to feel that brunt of the ever-increasing cost of living, despite cutting down on certain luxuries. Refilwe Thantsha and Daniel Baloi are a typical modern family living in Riverside View, Joburg north. Having recently bought a house with their two sons Rorisang, 5 and Ditiro, 3, the couple is feeling the pinch when it comes to spending money where it matters the most.

“We are able to afford a home and our own vehicles and we get by. We can also give our children treats every now and again,” the couple said.

For Thantsha, 32, who works in the travel industry, splitting costs with her partner is what works for them.

“Daniel takes care of everything related to the boys' education. I take care of the bond and the medical aid and we split the groceries,” she said.

“My salary is commission-based and he has a more stable income. The bond is taken care of by my salary. So it is pretty much what we can afford and what is more important,” she explained.

Day care monthly fees for their sons are R6500, while the couple spends around R1100 a month on petrol.

“With our groceries it depends. I am a bulk buyer so I do a big buy of about R2500 every second or third month. In between that I stock up on fresh produce and weekly school supplies for the children,” Thantsha said.

She said she has never understood why the taxman takes so much money out of her commisione-based salary.

“I think everyone wonders why we are paying so much in tax. It's hard because you can see the money that goes out. You could plan for that R6000-R7000 towards a bond or even a third car but it is all going to the taxman.”

She spends R4000 for a hospital plan medical aid option. “It is not even a day to day savings plan. Taxes and medical aid are too steep,” she said.

Towards her retirement annuity she spends R800, her bond takes R7000 and household insurance comes to R2000. Their monthly expenditure all in all comes to around R24000.

In his Budget speech yesterday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said fuel levies will increase by 29 cents per litre for petrol and 30 cents per litre for diesel.

While the family has already purchased their own home, Mboweni said the government would continue to focus on supporting people to own their own homes.

Monwabisi, 57, and Thokozile Mahlangu, 55, have four adult children, one living at home.

Monwabisi is a senior manager and Thokozile a service representative and the couple earns about R77000 and R25000 respectively per month.

Monwabisi, who pays about R28000 in income tax, was relieved by the announcement that there will be no change in personal income tax bracket.

“I'm relieved because it's not going to hit into my pocket in terms of an additional tax,” he said.

However, the relief will be short lived as Mboweni announced an increase in fuel levy which has a knock-on effect on other expenses.

The Mahlangus own two Ford vehicles, both paid off, however, the cars are more that 10 years old and require repairs at any given moment. The couple spends R4200 in total in fuel a month.