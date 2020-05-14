Bullet-riddled bodies of two men found on top of each other in the bushes

Johannesburg - The bodies of two men were found with gunshot wounds and placed on top of each other in the bushes. The grim discovery was made in Witbank, Mpumalanga on Tuesday. The men were fully clothed and there was no evidence they had been assaulted prior to the shooting. It's not yet known who killed the men and why, but Brigadier Leonard Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police said a man had reported receiving a call from his 24-year old brother, Emmanuel Mashengwane, saying he was on a farm and had just been shot. However, he didn't say who had shot him. Hlathi said the victim gave his brother directions to where he said he had been shot. The man then went to the police to report the matter. "Police immediately attended to the matter and went out and searched for him, without any success. They then summoned the K9 Unit the following day and continued with the search.

"They later discovered Mashengwane's body and that of the second victim, placed on top of each other and with gunshot wounds, at the farm.

"They (police) then summoned the paramedics who certified both victims dead at the scene."

Hlathi said the man that Mashengwane was with was not known but was believed to be around 30-years old.

"We're trying to find out who he is."

He said preliminary investigations have revealed each man was shot somewhere else and the bodies were later dumped where they were found.

Two cases of murder have since been opened and investigations into the killings are ongoing.

Provincial Commissioner of the police, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, condemned the killing of the two men and has appealed to the community to assist with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects.

"I am very disturbed by the senseless killing of the two men and as such have ordered for the search of the suspects. No one has the right to take someone's life. Those responsible for this callous act will face the full might of the law,” said Zuma.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in locating the suspect(s) is urged to call 10111 or 08600 10111.

Alternatively, they can send an SMS to 32211 for any crime related information or download MYSAPSAPP to anonymously send valuable information to police.

"Their information will be treated with strictest of confidence," Hlathi said.

The Star