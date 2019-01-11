Prospective students are left stranded at Unisa Sunnyside campus as registration was stalled by student organisations. Picture: Oupa Mokwena

Johannesburg - The 2019 academic year started on a dramatic note for some institutions of higher learning. From protests and threats of being shut down to unbelievably long queues for late applications and registrations... some institutions have already had too much on their plate - and classes haven't even started.

At the University of Johannesburg's Auckland Park campus, two security guards had to intervene when a young man clad in EFF regalia tried to push his way onto the premises.

The young man at the front of the queue, in a video that was taken during the week, is not giving up despite being told that he can't go through the gates.





"We are going to enter by force," he shouts.





However, the guards remove him from the gate and as they lead him away he shouts to the students who are also waiting at the gate and denied entry.

"Students, we are going to enter by force," he says to them. However, the students don't react and stand rooted in the queue.

"F*kof," he then shouts as two guards struggle with him.

In the chaos one of the guards punches the student on the stomach and that is when other students react.

"No, no, no," they say while the other student, also in an EFF T-shirt screams: "Don't f***en touch him."

On the other hand, Unisa campuses across the country remained closed on Friday due to an ongoing students protest over among others, admission requirements, study material and tuition.

On Friday the institution was reported to have filed an interdict against the protesters.

In the Vaal, a dash camera captured a very long queue of prospective Vaal University of Technology students. In the video, the students are in the scorching sun on the side of the road outside the campus.





Some things are really AVOIDABLE!! Look at the Que at VUT Vanderbijipark Campus #VUT #bundleofjoy pic.twitter.com/MulpbvARbm — THIZOZO🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 (@Mokoena_TK) January 9, 2019





It is not clear if the line were for late application or registration.

When one person on Twitter questioned why those people had not applied online, the response they got was: "Never worked."

In another video by @rum_bie taken inside the campus, it was nothing but a "mess" when many people descended at VUT for late applications.









