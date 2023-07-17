Burger King ignites South Africa’s braai passion with Flame-Grilled Whopper

Burger King, known for their flame-grilling expertise, is targeting South Africa’s braai tradition with a focus on the Flame-Grilled Whopper. Recognising the nation’s love for cooking meat over an open flame, Burger King is catering to South Africans’ discerning taste buds and their deep-rooted passion for braaiing.

In South Africa, the braai is not just a cooking method, but a cultural phenomenon that brings people together. Irrespective of the season or weather, South Africans grab any opportunity to gather and indulge in the mouth-watering flavours of meat grilled over an open flame. The anticipation and meticulous preparation of the perfect fire have become an obsession for braai enthusiasts, sometimes to the dismay of their hungry guests. The building anticipation creates a unique atmosphere where the fire could be ready “now” or “now-now”. In line with this national obsession, Burger King has crafted the Flame-Grilled Whopper to encapsulate the essence of South Africa’s braai culture. This iconic burger has quickly become a favourite among Burger King customers, delivering an authentic taste of flame-grilled goodness that ignites the senses.

The burger’s irresistible smoky flavour is reminiscent of the distinct taste achieved through traditional braai techniques. Every element of the Flame-Grilled Whopper reflects Burger King’s unwavering commitment to flame-grilling perfection, from the perfectly grilled patty to the selection of premium ingredients. “Our Flame-Grilled Whopper has garnered immense popularity among our Burger King customers,” said Ezelna Jones, marketing executive at Burger King. “It embodies our dedication to flame-grilling and our passion for delivering the genuine taste of fire-kissed goodness that South Africans love.” Burger King's Flame-Grilled Whopper is a testament to their mastery of flame-grilling, a skill they have honed since 1954. The brand's dedication to providing South African consumers with an exceptional dining experience continues to resonate with burger enthusiasts nationwide.