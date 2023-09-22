Burna Boy’s concert cancellation: low ticket sales cited among the problems

Multi-award-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy continues to trend on social media as most of his fans talk about the cancellation of his concert that was set to take place in South Africa.

The African Giant, as he is affectionately known, was expected to perform at the FNB Stadium on September 23 in a highly anticipated show. But as news that the show was been postponed to December, news that it had been cancelled entirely emerged. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed that 17 000 tickets were sold for the Burna Boy concert.

“Around 17k tickets were sold for the FNB Stadium concert that was meant to happen this weekend. “The erroneous 1 500 number was just a Twitter ‘joke/ jab’ that went over many’s heads and became the running number… 17k is still a low number for a stadium capacity.” He further cited the “inability of the promoters to fulfil their contractual, financial, production and technical obligations; and production vendors had apparently not been paid on time”.

“Management conceded that the agreed production standard needed for the venue size could not be achieved. TicketPro has seized all sales of tickets to the concert,” he said. While Burna Boy’s name continued to be a hot subject on social media, the singer took to his Instagram account and said: “I was in SA last year, and I had 100 thousand of the most Beautiful South Africans Outside for me, So no dead agenda can Agend. I will see you again real soon South Africa. I * you.” Last year, the “Ye” hitmaker delivered a stellar performance after headlining the DStv Delicious event.