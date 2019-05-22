A Free State man made a gruesome discovered when he stumbled upon the body of a woman with a knife stuck to the neck, breasts sliced off and burnt from the waist up.

Constable Kethabile Mofokeng said it looked like the person stabbed the woman on the neck and jut left the knife like that because there were no signs that there had been a struggle to remove it. She said they could not speculate as to why the knife was left there.

The gruesome discovery was made on May 19 in an open veld in Dagbreek, Welkom at an open field at corners of Buren and Arrarat road. The only clothing on the body was pinstriped pants.

I t's believed that the lady could be between 25 and 35 years old.

Mofokeng said the woman was burnt from the lower body up and they were able to realise that her breasts had also been cut off by the wounds on the chest. She said the woman's vagina was still intact.

However, she could not confirm if she had been raped or not.

"The body was fresh when it was discovered. It was in a good condition and not decomposed at all. Seeing that she was burnt from the waist up, her face was also burnt but is recognisable. Whoever knows her will be able to identify her."

Mofokeng said the body has not been claimed yet and appealed to people missing their loved ones to contact the police.

They are also appealing to those who might have information on the killing to contact Detective Sergeant Tsie Matlokotsi of Welkom Detective Services on 057 391 6240 or 078 758 5658.