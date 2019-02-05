A member of the Enlighten Christian Gathering Church outside court. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/ African News Agency (ANA)

It was a sight that left many baffled and wondering about the mental state of the people they were seeing. Grown men and women with tears streaming down their faces, speaking in tongues, crying for their "Papa", Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, whom they felt was being unfairly persecuted.

This is Someone’s father crying for a crooked man Bushiri calling him father. #Bushiri pic.twitter.com/yBWMGNJXPt — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) February 4, 2019

Other visuals many found totally bewildering included a video showing Bushiri's followers surrounding a Hawks vehicle, praying in tongues, shouting fire at its direction and even sprinkling on it in what could be described as either holy water or oil.

These scenes unfolded outside the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Monday, where Bushiri and his wife Mary were appearing on charges of fraud, money laundering and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act dating back to 2015.

However, to Bushiri's masses, their Papa has done nothing wrong and if he's not released, the elections will be boycotted.

Imagine your Mom or Dad saying fire to a car 😂😂😭💔#Bushiri pic.twitter.com/LdsgCTlhSP — Rtm (@khulisoRtm) February 4, 2019





#Bushiri Jesus was crucified and rose on the 3rd day



Now they say Bhushiri was arrested on Friday and appeared in court on the third day! Can someone tell them the truth. pic.twitter.com/dR9S4aeaDz — 🅿🈂0⃣0💲🅰 KaHlatshwayo T (@ka_hlatshwayo) February 4, 2019

At the beginning, many people were amused by what they saw and made fun of the situation.

If you ever feel stupid, just remember. somewhere in South Africa, there were born-again Christians at a Specialised Commercial Crimes Court supporting #Bushiri.



Meanwhile..



Jesus: This is a cease and desist order for slander, use my name again and I'll sue. — Jennifer (@JennLetshwiti) February 4, 2019

As time went on, however, others questions among others the followers' mental state.

Some event went as far as describing the church as a cult and said the followers had been indoctrinated hence they were acting in the manner they did.

Someone on FB posted a reminder that this #Bushiri situation is quite serious. If you were never in a cult where you were thoroughly indoctrinated, you probably do not understand the DEEP psychological stronghold that the cult leader has on his followers. https://t.co/HmTnr0n7jT — Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe (@BusiMkhumbuzi) February 4, 2019

These brainwashed puppets get on my nerves, when Bushiri moved to SA he was BROKE, all these companies he has is a guise to launder all proceedings and pyramid scheme money he swindled from them. Where do they think he got all this money from?? 😒 smh #Bushiri — Kaylie (@Kaylen_N23) February 4, 2019

Bushiri and his wife will be back in court on Wednesday.











