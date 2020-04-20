Bushiri to rake in millions in subscription fees through newly launched online church

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is expected to rake in millions in subscription fees from his worshippers after launching online church service. To be part of the online church, worshippers will have to pay R80 to subscribe to an application called the Major 1 Connect found on AppStore and Google Store. According to a statement from the church, Bushiri launched the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) online church service on Sunday and over 6 million people joined it worldwide. This new development comes after Bushiri caused a furore on social media two weeks ago by asking for tithes and offerings from worshippers during the lockdown. Undeterred by the critisism, the church said in a statement on Monday that the move to start the online church was an intelligent and timely response to the suspension of physical church meetings due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Bushiri, his church members and followers across the world become part of the church services through subscribing to Major 1 Connect, an application which helps them join the video conferencing hosted by him in his South African studios.

“Through the video conferencing, those connected are able to interact with the Prophet, just like a normal physical church gathering. They are able to talk with the Prophet and, most important of it all, to pray with him as their number one prayer partner.

“The video conference is then broadcast live on Prophetic Channel Tv, You Tube, Facebook and Twitter handle of the church,” said Bushiri.

The church claims that during the launch on Sunday, about 7 000 connected directly through Major 1 Connect and over 6 million joined through connecting with live broadcasts on Prophet Channel Tv, You Tube and Facebook.

Bushiri said more than 25 000 people were expected to connect directly through Major 1 Connect in the coming service.

"The ECG Church is happy with the innovation as it provides a platform of praise and worship that is safe, one that keeps people in their homes, in the wake of Covid-19."

The Star