Business booms for vendors outside the 55th ANC National Conference

The street leading to the entrance at Nasrec was buzzing as street vendors displayed different ANC items ranging from T-shirts, dresses, hats, and jackets, as well as snacks and food. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA).

Published 1h ago

NOXOLO MIYA

Johannesburg - Over 4000 delegates, supporters and friends, are expected at the 55th ANC national conference taking place at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Small businesses are out in full force hoping to capitalise on the opportunity to make sales. The street leading to the entrance at Nasrec has been buzzing with street vendors displaying ANC paraphernalia ranging from T-shirts, dresses, hats, and jackets, as well selling snacks and food.

Khathu Vhagoni, a 23-year-old university student from Soweto, is working in the stall she shares with her family. Vhagoni said she and her brother were there to assist their mother, who sold peanuts, sweets, and cold drinks.

"My brother and I are here to help my mom. We decided to come because we knew that it's going to get busy and she will need the extra help."

The street leading to the entrance at Nasrec is buzzing as street vendors displayed different ANC paraphernalia, ranging from t-shirts, dresses, hats, and jackets, as well as snacks and food. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA).

"She is the one supporting us at home, and it didn't make sense that she comes here alone while we were at home because of the school holidays," said Vhagoni.

Not far from Vhagoni, Lindiwe Mdluli from Pretoria is selling food: her menu consists of chicken or steak with pap and a choice of three salads for R60 a plate, wors rolls for R30, and lip meat with pap for R50.

"I'm here because this is how I make a living to feed my children and family."

"I woke up at 2 a.m. to prepare the food, and I have been standing all morning to make sure that I have everything in order. Business wise it's still quiet, but I hope that when delegates arrive, I will start getting busy," said Mdluli.

The conference is expected to last five days. The vendors said they intended to camp outside until the conference ended.

[email protected]

The Star

