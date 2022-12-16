Business booms for vendors outside the 55th ANC National Conference

Johannesburg - Over 4000 delegates, supporters and friends, are expected at the 55th ANC national conference taking place at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Small businesses are out in full force hoping to capitalise on the opportunity to make sales. The street leading to the entrance at Nasrec has been buzzing with street vendors displaying ANC paraphernalia ranging from T-shirts, dresses, hats, and jackets, as well selling snacks and food.

Khathu Vhagoni, a 23-year-old university student from Soweto, is working in the stall she shares with her family. Vhagoni said she and her brother were there to assist their mother, who sold peanuts, sweets, and cold drinks.

"My brother and I are here to help my mom. We decided to come because we knew that it's going to get busy and she will need the extra help."