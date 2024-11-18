Business leaders emphasise the transformative power of care at Liberty Leading-Edge Symposium

Scores of business leaders, visionaries, and innovators congregated at the Sandton Convention Centre last week for the Liberty Leading-Edge Symposium, focused on the pivotal role of ‘care’ as a transformative force in driving business success, empowering communities, and fostering societal growth. Aimed primarily at a Small Medium and Micro Enterprise (SMME) and C-Suite audience, the event attracted notable figures like Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati, Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes, and young innovator Siya Xuza, alongside a host of other industry leaders.

Former Google Country Director Dr Alistair Mokoena highlighted the inherent strength of empathy in leadership, drawing from his best-selling book, Servings of Self-Mastery, in an address that underscored how a deeper understanding of care could significantly transform organisations. According to Dr Mokoena, care ignites a motivational spark within employees, leading to a workplace culture characterised by happiness, engagement, and exceptional performance. “When employees feel genuinely cared for, it ignites a sense of purpose and motivation,” Dr Mokoena said.

He further elaborated on how fostering an environment of trust and care not only enhances employee satisfaction but also catalyses productivity and shared vision across organisational structures. Adding to the wealth of insights, Mendes discussed his vision behind the company’s ambitious turnaround strategy, which embraces a people-first approach aimed at rejuvenating the corporate culture. “In the next 24 months, we’re setting the stage for profitability through our people-centric initiatives,” Mendes explained.

Meanwhile, Mteto Nyati celebrated Eskom’s recent achievement of 234 uninterrupted days without load shedding, crediting this success to a commitment to clarity, accountability, and empathy in leadership. He expressed optimism regarding South Africa’s energy security, stating: “The next focus must be on affordable energy solutions, as we continue building on leadership rooted in care and support.” Young innovator Siya Xuza also shared his remarkable journey from Umtata to international acclaim, revealing his heartfelt decision to return to South Africa to address the continent’s energy dilemmas.

“I returned to Africa because I care, and care leads to impact,” Xuza remarked, spotlighting his initiatives to digitise energy payment systems and empower local communities through technology. The symposium culminated in a round table discussion entitled ‘Care in Context’, where speakers exchanged actionable strategies for combating youth unemployment and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to empower workers. Portia Thokoane, HR director at Nestlé East and Southern Africa, passionately championed an organisational shift from viewing employees as mere commodities to recognising them as essential growth drivers.