Businesses continue to struggle to operate during load shedding – DA

Johannesburg - "Gauteng businesses are struggling to stay afloat due to the ongoing load shedding, yet the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) is failing to spend the budget allocated to buy diesel for the generators," says Adriana Randall, MPL, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Finance. According to the GPG state of finances fourth quarter report, only 4% of the budget for diesel for the Tshwane Special Economic Zone (TSEZ) has been spent, and currently there is still a balance of R38 374 000.

Randall said this money was for diesel to help mitigate the impact of load-shedding. "The MEC for Economic Development, Tasneem Motara, indicated that it would cost R1.7m for 61 000 litres a day to continue trading during load shedding at the TSEZ. "According to MEC Motara, a study was conducted by the TSEZ to determine what the cost implications were for businesses operating in the hub, and the study revealed that the cost was too much for the government.

"Thereafter, a decision was taken that the businesses would pay for the running costs of the generator while the TSEZ would assist in procuring the diesel. "The DA will be tabling follow-up questions to the MEC for Economic Development to determine what monetary contribution the provincial government will be making to procure diesel, and what will happen to the money that was not spent on procuring diesel during the 2022-2023 financial year," said Randall. An attempt to get a comment from the GPG spokesperson proved fruitless.