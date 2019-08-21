File Picture: Sunday Tribune.

Johannesburg - A businessman has been arrested for his alleged role in a mob justice incident that left two people burnt beyond recognition while three others are still in hospital. The incident happened in July and the Temba man has been charged with two counts of murder, three of of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm as well as malicious damage to property.

It is believed that the man had suspected the five of having robbed his business.

Colonel Lungelo Dlamini of the Gauteng Police said allegation were that after the news of the robbery, the man and a few youngsters in the area confronted the five men suspected to have conspired to rob his business in Mmotla Village, Temba.

"After they were confronted, they were tied on their legs and beaten up. Members of the community also joined them and continued with the assaults.

"Two of the victims were bundled into the boot of the vehicle that was driven by one of the victims. The vehicle was later set alight with the victims who burned beyond recognition. Three other victims were rushed to the Jubillee Hospital where they are still receiving treatment."

Dlamini said the man was arrested and further charges relating to incitement to commit a crime may be added. He also said they were expecting to arrest more community members who were part of the mob justice.

"The suspect is due to appear at the local magistrate court within 48 hours. Members of the community who take the law into their hands are guilty as any other criminals who are involved in serious and violent crimes and police will make sure that the perpetrators face the full might of the law," he said.

