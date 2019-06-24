Tiso Blackstar has sold one of its newspapers, Sunday World to Fundudzi Media which is owned by businessman David Mabilu. Photo: Supplied

Johannesburg - Tiso Blackstar has announced that it sold one of its newspapers, Sunday World, to Fundudzi Media which is owned by businessman David Mabilu. The sale will be effective as of this coming Sunday.

The company said the conclusion of the sale agreement would ensures that Sunday World will continue to be published and remain part of the South African media landscape.

This comes after weeks of uncertainty over whether Sunday World staffers would continue to have jobs following rumours that it would be shutting it down.



Andy Gill, Managing Director of Tiso Blackstar, said Sunday World employees will be transferred to Fundudzi Media but that the paper will continue to operate from Tiso Blackstar’s premises during the transition period.

New owner Mabilu said he has "great plans" for the paper which will be announced in due course. One of those, he said, includes the appointment of an editor "to take the title to the next level".

“We are excited about this great opportunity to play a role in shaping the future of the media landscape in South Africa and to contribute towards the diversity of ownership, voices and perspectives which are important to our constitutional democracy.

"We plan to maintain the highest standards of quality and ethical journalism.”

“The paper’s readers and the public at large can look forward to more entertaining content, and robust, quality journalism that is ethical, fair and balanced. We would like to assure our readers that their Sunday mornings will never be the same again. We would also like to thank Tiso Blackstar for entrusting us with the future of this great asset.”

The Star





