Johannesburg - A Soweto businessman has been nabbed for allegedly obtaining a divorce by getting a sheriff to serve a divorce summons on his estranged wife at an unknown address while she lived in the same house as him.
Lopsy Mlangatshe Masango, 77, married Phumzile Lenah Masango in April 2001 in Johannesburg. On December 20, last year the accused divorced his estranged wife as per decree of divorce granted by the South Gauteng High Court.
According to the State, the man allegedly unlawfully and falsely gave out and misrepresented to the court that Phumzile lived in Tembisa, that the sheriff of the court for Kempton Park had served a summons initiating divorce proceedings on her and that he was entitled to be granted a divorce by the court in her absence.
He also wanted the court to dissolve the bonds of marriage between the couple and not order division of the joint estate.
The summons initiating the divorce proceedings was served at an address in Tembisa, however, Phumzile lived in the same house as Masango in Diepkloof, Soweto.