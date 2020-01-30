Johannesburg - Jabulani Isaac Nkosi was lucky to have survived a shooting at the start of the year. Eleven days later, however, he was killed in a hit allegedly organised by his wife and teenage daughter.
Busi Nkosi, the 41-year-old wife of the Mpumalanga funeral parlour owner, and their 17-year-old daughter are accused of being part of a group of people who organised and later executed the hit.
He was shot several times in his home, but his wife and daughter claim not to have seen or heard a thing – although they were both in the house at the time – said police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.
Nkosi had a brush with death on January 8 when armed men broke into his home and demanded money.
"Nkosi fought back and, in the process, he was shot. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he received medical treatment," Hlathi said.