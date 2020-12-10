Businessman owed R102m by ANC hopes process to get it won’t lead to party’s liquidation

Johannesburg - A businessman armed with a writ of execution to attach the ANC's properties for failure to pay up R102 million says he hopes the process will not culminate in the liquidation of the party. Renash Ramdas, owner of Ezulweni Investments, told The Star on Wednesday that it was not his wish to take his debt battle with the governing party to this stage. Following two court victories against the party, Ramdas obtained a writ of execution to attach movable goods at the party’s Luthuli House headquarters. The ANC owes the money to Ezulweni for 30 000 PVC banners it produced and installed as part of the party’s last campaign push in the 2019 elections. The ANC was charged R2 900 a banner for installation and R70 for removal of each banner after the elections.

Ramdas squared off with the governing party at the South Gauteng High Court as it denied any obligation to pay up.

The ANC maintained in court that its officials, Nhlanhla Mabaso and Lebohang Nkholise, who gave Ramdas the go-ahead, were not authorised by treasurer-general Paul Mashatile to do so.

However, Judge U Bhoola ruled that all evidence before her proved that Ezulweni entered into a bona fide oral agreement with the ANC.

Speaking to The Star, Ramdas said he hoped that the possibility of liquidation would not arise.

“I’m hoping that it doesn’t go that way. It would be rather sad,” he said.

“We didn’t want things to happen like this in the first place. If officials say let’s sit around the table, things can work out differently. That’s what we wanted from the word go. I am still prepared to sit around a table with both our legal teams and sort this problem out,” Ramdas added.

The ANC maintained on Wednesday that it was not obliged to pay Ezulweni.

Keith Khoza, speaking on Mashatile’s behalf, said the writ of execution was premature. He said their lawyers were still working on appealing the high court rulings.

“We will be petitioning the Supreme Court of Appeal to appeal. As far as we’re concerned, the matter is still before the courts,” Khoza said.

Ramdas was aware the process could now culminate in the liquidation of the ANC if his company did not recover the R102m, plus interest at 10.25% per annum, and lawyers’ fees.

“This (attachment of property stage) is only a start. Our lawyers will then attach bank accounts, both national and provincial, until the debt is paid,” Ramdas said.

He confirmed that he was a member of the party, along with his family.

“My heart is with the organisation. We have been close and dear to the ANC for so many years.”

Ezulweni had faced criticism that it overcharged the ANC for the banners.

Defending the pricing, Ramdas said: “These were not posters, but PVC banners that were 10 times the size of normal banners.”

Ezulweni delivered what was ordered by the ANC, he said.

“This was a special order and the price was market related. We did not come and rob the ANC. We worked hard to deliver the product as per specifics of the party.”

