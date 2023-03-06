Businessman who defrauded Eskom of over R2.8m given 8 years’ imprisonment

Johannesburg - Businessman Michael Chimanzi, 57, has been sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for defrauding Eskom of more than R2.6 million. The NPA said he was charged with Nwabisa Ngxola and Cinderella Moropane, employed by Eskom as finance clerks.

“The trio was convicted of fraud, theft and money laundering, and the case against them was postponed to May 2, 2023, for sentencing proceedings," said NPA regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa. She said the trio worked together to submit fraudulent invoices to Eskom. Ngxola’s password and username were used to capture certain payments to Mandla Lines CC, which is a legitimate company registered in Chimanzi’s name. “They shared the proceeds amongst themselves, and the accused were arrested after the police received a tip-off,” said Nyuswa.