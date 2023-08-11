Businesswoman and media mogul in the making serious about women empowerment

IT’s all systems go for the long-awaited EmpowerHer Luncheon intended to share empowering insights as the country commemorates Women’s Month. Ignited Woman Magazine editor and founder Kamogelo Seekoei said the event scheduled to take place tomorrow (12 August 2023)in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, is an empowerment platform connecting women in business and those from different levels of the corporate ladder under one roof, to inspire and be inspired; to learn and to impart knowledge.

This is the magazine’s flagship annual event created for HER. Seekoei is a journalist, broadcaster for the SABC and media entrepreneur. The author of A Murder Concealed is also the founder and editor of Ignited Woman magazine, which is published by Kanna Media Group, where she is CEO.

She said part of the magazine's commitment is to empower women through insightful content on business development and entrepreneurship. Seekoei added that the EmpowerHER Luncheon is an extension of this and invites other businesswomen to share their knowledge. The panel of speakers this year includes entrepreneurs Makentse Mampeule, Andiswa Xozwa, Catherine Nkosi and, all the way from Botswana, there is Queen Kgotlaesele.

They guests will cover topics ranging from harnessing the township economy, running a foundation, managing big projects and doing cross border business. Seekoei said she is excited that the second annual EmpowerHER Luncheon is happening again. ‘’I truly look forward to the pearls of wisdom from the line-up of speakers. When putting the event together, we curate the best possible people who will share. I can wait for HER to be empowered tomorrow,’’ said Seekoei.