Busted: Police bust a dishonest government official for fraud and corruption

Johannesburg - The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) says it welcomes the arrest of a senior manager for double dipping salaries. The official was appointed in the department in April last year after a post became vacant. She applied, was shortlisted, interviewed, and then appointed on merit but seemingly did not resign from her former position with the municipality.

The department said the official was earning a salary from both the DWS and the Moses Kotane Local Municipality in the North West Province. She was arrested yesterday (Monday, March 27) when the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (Hawks) and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) executed a warrant of arrest. DWS said the matter came to the attention of the department in September last year when the municipality enquired about the employment status of the official, who, it transpired, was still in the employ of the concerned municipality.

Department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said subsequently, a formal investigation was conducted by the DWS’s Chief Directorate: Internal Audit. It was confirmed that the official was indeed double dipping as she was dually employed by both entities. Mavasa said during that time, she continued to receive an income from both entities for a period of six months. “The investigation revealed that she was able to achieve this by submitting applications to the municipality for leave of absence in the form of sick leave, vacation and study leave to justify her continued absence from the municipality while at the same time rendering full-time services to the department,” said Mavasa.

She said following the investigation, disciplinary proceedings were initiated by the DWS against the official. After several attempts to unsuccessfully delay the disciplinary proceedings, the official eventually pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and dishonesty. The chairperson’s report on sanction is currently being finalised. Mavasa said the municipality accordingly reported the matter to the SAPS for further handling and investigation.

The department shared its investigation report and supporting evidence gathered during the investigation with the SAPS to expedite their investigation. “The department upholds its stance of zero tolerance to fraud and corruption and welcomes the arrest as a sign of the government’s commitment to fighting the scourge. “This swift action should be construed as a grave general deterrent to all other officials within the public service as well as those members of the public who interact with Public Service Departments and Entities, that any contravention of any laws, will be met with rigorous consequences,” Mavasa said.