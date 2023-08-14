Buthelezi is still not out of the woods as well-wishes pour in

Johannesburg - Since news of his deteriorating health spread, the Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation as well as IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, 94, is still fighting for his life in one of the hospitals in Durban. Buthelezi went in for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain and underwent a small procedure for back pain management.

Last month, his foundation announced that he was not critically ill, saying that although he was discharged, he needed to be readmitted for further treatment and recovery. The IFP has also noted the update from the Buthelezi family as regards the current hospitalisation. “We are grateful to the Buthelezi family for providing these updates and would like to add our well wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery to those from across the country and the globe.

“As the IFP, we would like to echo the request from the family to the nation at large to give Prince Buthelezi the space and time needed for rest and recovery. We have full confidence in the medical team and the care they are providing. We also trust the Buthelezi family to keep us abreast of developments,” added the party statement. Other political parties have also conveyed their well wishes to the ailing politician. ActionSA in KZN has sent its well wishes following reports of Buthelezi’s ill-health.

In a statement on Tuesday, provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said he wished Buthelezi well after he was reportedly discharged from hospital following a back pain problem that resulted in him missing some of his public engagements. “ActionSA wishes the Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Monarch and IFP President Emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a speedy recovery following reports of his hospitalisation. “The IFP and His Royal Highness, Prince Mangosuthu, played a critical role in fighting for a democratic South Africa, and as we head towards the 2024 elections, our relationship with the IFP and Prince Mangosuthu is one that we respect and are proud of,” Mncwango said.

The latest health scare within the royal household comes after a report by the Daily News that Buthelezi was in a critical condition. However, this report has been disputed by Buthelezi’s spokesperson, Liezl Van Der Merwe, who said the political stalwart had only been taken in for a minor health check-up following a long battle with a back problem due to his old age. “Prince Buthelezi was admitted for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain. He underwent a small procedure for back pain management.

“Although he was discharged, he unfortunately needed to be readmitted for further treatment and recovery,” the spokesperson said. DA leader John Steenhuisen said as a revered and respected leader of the Zulu people and a cherished and admired hero of both the Struggle for South Africa’s freedom and the establishment of a democratic dispensation, Buthelezi remained a poignant figure to the nation. Well wishes also came from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who wished Buthelezi a speedy recovery.