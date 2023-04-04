Cable theft syndicate members sentenced

Johannesburg - The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) regional communications manager for the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, says that five members of a Johannesburg-based syndicate stole Telkom, Transnet and Eskom overhead copper cables worth millions of rand between 2012 and 2015. According to Ntabazalila, the syndicate members Malome Matsetela, Amos Ngobeni, Samuel Ngwenya, Linda Malopi and Wilson Khoza were also convicted and sentenced on racketeering and money-laundering charges.

“Matsetela was sentenced to 77 years’ imprisonment for theft of overhead copper cables, racketeering and money laundering. For the overhead copper cables between Pofadder and Kenhardt, Steinkopf and Port Nolloth, Bedfordview, Malvern East in Gauteng, and Stanhope in Malvern, Malome was sentenced to 40 years’ imprisonment. “The court sentenced him to 27 years’ imprisonment for racketeering and 10 years’ imprisonment for four counts of money laundering. The court ordered some of the sentences to run concurrently, leaving Malome to serve an effective 18-year imprisonment,” said Ntabazalila. Ntabazalila said Ngobeni was sentenced to 39 years’ imprisonment in total, but the court ordered some of the sentences to run concurrently. He was sentenced to eight years of imprisonment for racketeering and 23 years of imprisonment for the theft of overhead cables between Oudtshoorn and Prince Albert, Pofadder and Kenhardt, Steinkopf and Port Nolloth, and in Williston.

“He was further sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for four counts of money laundering. He is going to serve an effective 15-year prison term.” “Ngwenya received eight years’ imprisonment for racketeering and 27 years’ imprisonment for the theft of overhead copper cables between Pofadder and Kenhardt, Steinkopf, Port Nolloth, and Williston. He was handed a further 10 years’ imprisonment for four counts of money laundering. He will serve an effective eight-year term of imprisonment after some of his sentences in the combined 35 years of imprisonment were ordered to run concurrently,” added Ntabazalila. He said that Malopi will serve an effective 17-year prison term instead of the 31-year sentence handed down to him, as the court ordered some of his sentences to run concurrently.

Ntabazalila said that Malopi will also be handed an additional eight years’ imprisonment for racketeering and 15 years’ imprisonment for the theft of overhead cable between Pofadder and Kenhardt, Steinkopf and Port Nolloth. Malopi also got eight years’ imprisonment for three counts of money laundering. Another member of the crew, Khoza, will also serve eight years of imprisonment instead of the 18 years of imprisonment imposed on him. He also got eight years of imprisonment for racketeering and 10 years of imprisonment for theft of overhead cables in Kimberley and Brakpan.

Ntabazalila described the syndicate’s spree on infrastructure plundering as coming to a halt in the early hours of November 10, 2012, when a silent alarm was triggered after Ngobeni and Ngwenya cut the Telkom overhead cables between Oudtshoorn and Prince Albert. He said that police arrested them and overheard them saying they were supposed to be picked up with the stolen overhead Telkom cables by a third suspect. “Police noticed a vehicle driving in the direction where the suspects were arrested and gave chase. The driver of the vehicle abandoned the vehicle and ran away. The investigation was then taken over by the Hawks George Unit due to the increase in Telkom overhead cable theft in the Southern Cape at the time,” added Ntabazalila.

Ntabazalila pointed out that the Hawks discovered that the vehicle that was supposed to pick up the two arrested suspects was rented from a vehicle rental company, Mundzhedzi Consulting, in Diepkloof, Soweto. The company belonged to Takalani Makananisi. “Further investigation revealed that the syndicate used the vehicles to steal Telkom, Eskom and Transnet overhead cables in the Western Cape and Northern Cape and then transport them to Malvern, Johannesburg, where they were offloaded at Malvern Scrap Metal, owned by Matsetela. Matsetela transported the stolen copper cables to SA Metals in Bedfordview, where he sold them. He would then pay the rest of the accused,” added Ntabazalila. Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Nicolette Bell said she commended the investigating and prosecuting teams for their work in ensuring that the accused were arrested and successfully prosecuted for plundering state infrastructure.