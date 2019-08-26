The Katzenjammer Kids perform with Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu on the John Kani stage at The Market Theatre. Picture: Supplied

I love you... mind and soul. It’s so real. These were the words Letta Mbulu shared as she read out a poem to her husband Caiphus Semenya.

The music icon stood in the centre of the John Kani stage at the Market Theatre on Saturday night, dressed in a golden two piece and looked her legendary husband in the eyes.

“In your arms I feel so complete and safe and warm. You give me hope to carry on. I love you now, tomorrow, forever. It’s so real. I love you.”

"Turning 80 is a blessing not to be taken for granted. Many friends that I started with in this journey, most of them have since passed away at 60. Even Hugh Masekela missed this milestone by a year," -uBaba uCaiphus Semenya on turning 80 years old. pic.twitter.com/w7DsLc8Pri — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 24, 2019

As Semenya walked up to embrace her, the audience in attendance gushed at their love.

He gave her a kiss and a hug and serenaded her with the lyrics of their song You’re So True.

The couple who have been together for over 50 years were celebrating their love at the weekend for the Caiphus Semenya at 80 Music Extravaganza.Semenya celebrated his birthday on August 19 while Mbulu turned 77 on August 23.

Supporting them was the formidable Tsepo Tshola, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Condry Ziqubu,Nokukhanya Dlamini, Zoe Modiga and Siphokazi among other notable artists.

Watch: Award-winning Singer & Songwriter @Zoe_Modiga serenades the audience at the Caiphus Semenya at 80 Music Extravaganza at the Market Theatre. The proceeds of the concert will go to the ongoing construction of The National Academy Of Africa's Perfoming Arts. #caiphussemenya80 pic.twitter.com/4mMyCYekzI — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 24, 2019

An intimate dinner was held before the event to acknowledge the couple.

The proceeds from the concert will go to Semenya’s National Academy of Africa’s Performing Arts (NAAPA) in Jabulani, Soweto.

The first phase of the school construction has been completed and the second phase of furnishing is set to get underway.



