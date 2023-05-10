Call for the government to recognise Ancestors’ Day

Johannesburg - A group of organised traditional healers in partnership with the alcoholic beverage Castle Milk Stout have called on the government to officially recognise Ancestors Day, marked on May 8. The third edition of Ancestors Day was celebrated with festivities including live music from Afropop sensation Berita and the beats of Phila, rhythmic poetry, and a lecture on African spirituality by Bishop Joshua Maponga.

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, a spiritualist and traditional leader, said it was amiss that Africans in South Africa, which is home to the cradle of humankind, have to validate the commemoration of Ancestors Day. “The essence of being African is understanding the role that ancestors play in our lives. Ancestors Day is not exclusive to a certain group of people or those practising a particular traditional belief system. “In as much as one cannot celebrate Christmas if one is not Christian, Ramadaan if one is not Muslim, or Diwali if one is not a practising Hindu, Ancestors Day is underpinned by the conviction that all religions are anchored in ancestry because they speak of those who lived before us and had a heightened relationship with divinity.

“So Ancestors Day is a day of unity, of oneness. Africa is the cradle of humankind, and therefore we cannot surpass the African identities and ethos that anchor us,” said Ndlanzi. Zolani Mkiva, the secretary-general of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa), also acknowledged that the process to get Ancestors Day officially recognised will be a long and tedious one due to the painstaking process entailed in getting new legislation enacted through Parliament. “Ancestors Day is an instrument that reunites our people with their spirituality, reminds them to celebrate the sacrifices of those who came before them, and instils them with a newfound sense of pride in their identity. Our relationship with those who preceded us is not only biological but deeply spiritual as well,” says Mkiva.