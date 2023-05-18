Call for Unisa VC to resign, LenkaBula ‘should be charged after damning findings’

Johannesburg - Calls continue to grow for embattled Unisa vice-chancellor and principal Puleng LenkaBula to resign following damning findings made against her since she took over the leadership of the institution in 2021. Independent assessor Professor Themba Mosia has released a scathing report on LenkaBula and the state of the institution following months of investigation.

The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has also called for LenkaBula’s removal from her position as vice-chancellor, while the former head of legal services at Unisa, advocate Modidima Mannya, added his voice to those calling for law enforcement agencies to be unleashed on her. Mannya said he hoped that the minister of higher education would act on the recommendations and the findings made against the vice-chancellor after the ministerial task team report made similar findings against her. “Considering what she has done, the VC must resign. If she has any ethical bone in her, she should have resigned immediately after the report by the independent assessor, whose report mirrors the ministerial task team report, which was not acted upon by the minister. What she has done is sheer criminality, which should be followed up with an arrest,” Mannya said.

Mosia made damning findings against the institution and LenkaBula’s R3million splurge of Unisa money in upgrading the official residence and her demand of a Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d at a staggering R1.9m against a Mercedes-Benz E-class used by previous vice-chancellors. It was reported that over R285000 was spent on sheer curtains as well as R8000 for instruction on how to use a vacuum cleaner, R74000 for air conditioning, R19 000 for a glass gas hob and, R3000 for a mattress protector. The extra staff complement, including a chef and a social media manager in her office, cost the university R14m.

LenkaBula’s skeletons have fallen out, most acutely the backdating of salaries for her office staff by up to 15 years. The report, which also focused on a series of allegations including maladministration, tender irregularities and governance failures at the institution, among others, also found that the management of the institution failed to execute its mandate. Previously, The Star revealed that former Unisa council chairperson Sakhi Simelane was accused of interfering with recruitment processes that delivered the current vice-chancellor to the university even though she didn’t meet the job criteria.

Yesterday, Nehawu reacted to the findings by the independent assessor and said it had been vindicated by the 300-page report, which laid bare the failures of Unisa’s council to hold the management accountable. “As Nehawu, we are not surprised nor shocked by the outcomes of the investigation by the independent assessor. The union was at the forefront of highlighting the rampant scourge of maladministration. The report underscores our long-held view that the VC, management, and council have caused instability at the institution. “We are vindicated as it confirms what we raised about the VC’s undermining recruitment and selection processes following the appointment of five people in her office without any advertisement or selection processes,” Nehawu said.

AfriForum Youth indicated that it was ready to offer support to Unisa students if their rights were violated when Unisa was finally placed under administration. “Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, must now decide on this. “AfriForum Youth will keep a close eye on the developments and investigate if students’ rights are violated during the process.

“AfriForum Youth has for years received numerous complaints from Unisa students about the institution’s lack of service delivery and is therefore aware of the institution’s serious administrative problems,” the youth structure said yesterday. The spokesperson for AfriForum Youth, René van der Vyver, said they were ready to help should the inevitable happen, even though this might create a bad precedent. “AfriForum Youth will step in if students’ rights are violated and demand that the public be informed about the liability of the individuals who are guilty of demolishing a once internationally recognised university to this level,” Van der Vyver added.

The university said in a statement: "Unisa wishes to appeal to the media and the public to be patient with the process currently under way. For the same reason, Unisa will not be responding to media enquiries yet."

Unisa received the Independent Assessor’s Report into the Affairs of Unisa on Friday, May 12, which was commissioned by Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande to look into maladministration and poor governance at Unisa. The report also covers tender and supply chain issues, as well as the nature of vice-chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula’s official residence. Unisa said as per a directive of Nzimande, Unisa has been given 14 days to respond.

Sadtu, which represents thousands of teachers across the country, said: “Sadtu is concerned about the plight of the thousands of aspirant educators registered at Unisa as well as many serving educators who study at the institution to improve their qualifications. “The biggest concern of Sadtu is the effect the state of the university will have as many more persons need the university to improve their qualifications and thus contribute to improving our educational outcomes. Unisa remains the most affordable and accessible university for those keen to join the education sector.” Sadtu called on Nzimande to take decisive action, and to approach law enforcement agencies to conduct further investigations where criminal conduct is identified.