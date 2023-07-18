Call on police to protect the host and crew of ‘Sizokuthola’

Johannesburg - ATM leader Vuuyo Zungula has joined the call for security protection for the host and crew of the Sizokuthola television show as they continue to raid crime- and drug-infested areas in South Africa. The Moja Love show has been among the hot subjects in the country, with many praising host Xolani Khumalo for his fight to eliminate the drug problem in the country.

His commitment to revealing the truth behind the drug epidemic has made him a beacon of hope for South Africans who yearn for safer communities free of drugs. In conversation with The Star, Khumalo opened up about the essence of the show, its dangers and his ultimate goal as he continues his foray into drug hot spots. He also revealed numerous encounters where they were attacked while doing their job and confronting drug lords.

Zungula has penned a lengthy letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. ATM President Vuyo Zungula. | Oupa Mokoena African News Agency(ANA) “I am writing to draw your immediate attention to a matter of utmost urgency concerning the safety and security of the host and crew members of the television show Sizokuthola on Moja Love and the lack of prosecution of the drug dealers exposed by Sizokuthola, a show primarily focused on exposing drug dealers in our communities.” “Xolani, as a result of his courageous work as the host of Sizokuthola, has become the target of numerous threats to his life.’

“In light of these circumstances, I implore you to take immediate action to ensure the safety of Xolani and the entire Sizokuthola production.” “It is essential that they be provided with police protection when they are shooting episodes of Sizokuthola, round-the-clock surveillance, and any other necessary security measures to mitigate the risks they face. It is crucial to emphasise that Xolani is an exemplary citizen who has dedicated his life to fighting against the drug trade and its destructive impact. His unwavering commitment to exposing drug dealers and safeguarding our youth deserves our utmost respect and support.” “However, the true effectiveness of these exposés led by Xolani and the Sizokuthola team lies in the subsequent prosecution and conviction of those involved.”

“It is disheartening to witness the hard work of the Sizokuthola team go unrewarded due to a lack of convictions.” Khumalo has admitted that part of his job is getting endless threats from people. “It is 100% true, you know when you are disturbing people in their businesses because drug dealing is a business. And as soon as you disturb how they work, some of them believe that it’s a culture of drug dealers to fight whoever tries to disturb them.”