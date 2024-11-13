Calls for Danny Jordaan to step down amid serious fraud investigations

The South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan and two prominent executives are set to appear in the Serious Commercial Crime into allegations of R1.3 million fraud and theft. A group of activists from NotInMyName International gathered outside the Palm Ridge court carrying placards calling for Jordaan to step down.

Representative, France Mulaudzi said they travelled all the way from Mamelodi, east of Pretoria to urge Jordaan to vacate the position and give other people a chance. “He has occupied the position for far too long, other people deserve a chance to be in that position and can bring new ideas to improve the football industry,” said Mulaudzi. Some of the placards read: “red card for Jordaan”, “stop looting SAFA”, “FIFA intervene now!!!”, “Minister intervene now”, “Jordaan must step down”.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed that warrants have been issued for the arrest of two prominent SAFA's executive officers aged 73 and 55 together with a 46 years old businessman were executed this morning, following an intensive investigation. “The allegations are that between 2014 and 2018, the president of SAFA used the organization's resources for his personal gain including hiring a private security company for his personal protection, a Public Relations company without authorisation from the SAFA Board,” said Mogale. She further said: “The Serious Commercial Crime Investigation charged with probing the allegations executed search seizure warrants, 08 March 2024 at the SAFA's office where an assortment of electronic gadgets and files were seized for further investigation thus leading to the arrest”.

Mogale said the executive is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrates court. The Star this week reported case against Jordaan was initiated by William Mooka, a former vice-president of SAFA, who opened a criminal case in 2020. He was supported by affidavits from another former vice-president, Lucas Nhlapo, and the association’s longest-serving CEO, Dennis Mumble. Earlier this year, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, executed search and seizure warrants at SAFA’s offices in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

“The warrants were prompted by allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3 million. The Hawks seized a laptop, external hard drives, a USB drive, and documents during a five-hour raid. This raid was the culmination of an extensive investigation into Jordaan’s alleged widespread maladministration and abuse of office,” stated NotInMyName International secretary-general Themba Masango. Jordaan is alleged to have used SAFA resources to employ a communications company to improve his image following the 2017 rape allegations made by former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson. Additionally, he reportedly hired a security firm for personal protection, funded by SAFA.

The Hawks’ initial charges may only be the beginning, as further allegations are expected. Reports suggest that the Hawks are likely to add more charges related to an allegedly inflated R70 million payment for the Fun Valley Resort and Entertainment Centre in Johannesburg, as well as issues surrounding the winding down of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Legacy Trust. This $100 million legacy fund was established after South Africa hosted the continent’s first World Cup. The Hawks have reportedly prepared a comprehensive charge sheet, and Jordaan will need to provide answers in court.

“NotInMyName International calls on the minister of sports and all progressive citizens who care about justice and the future of football administration in South Africa to take a stand and demand Danny Jordaan step aside from SAFA until this matter is resolved by a competent court of law,” said NotInMyName International spokesperson Themba Masango. The Safety and Security Protocol Committee Chairperson Tankiso Modipa stated that the meeting held last week was called due to relentless attacks on SAFA from both internal and external forces. He emphasised the need for action against those damaging the association’s reputation.