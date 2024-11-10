Calls for investigation following Gwamanda’s dismissal as MMC for Community Development

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the City of Johannesburg has welcomed the dismissal of Kabelo Gwamanda from his position as MMC for Community Development by Mayor Dada Morero. This decision follows ongoing investigations into alleged fraudulent activities linked to Gwamanda during his tenure.

Last month, the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court granted him bail related to a fraud case. According IOL Gwamanda was accused of deceiving vulnerable residents of Soweto into enrolling in a funeral insurance program that required them to pay monthly premiums which he led through a company from 2011 until his departure. This led to policyholders to file claims of fraud against him and some of his partners. In an official statement released on Saturday by Morero’s spokesperson, Chris Vondo, it was emphasised that the dismissal aims to ensure the uninterrupted operation of essential city services.

“The executive mayor of the City of Joburg, Councillor Dada Morero, has officially relieved Councillor Kabelo Gwamanda of his official duties. The decision is effective immediately and aims at ensuring that the city’s service delivery remains uninterrupted,” stated Vondo. Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, the DA caucus leader in Johannesburg, expressed both relief and concern regarding the announcement. “Whilst the DA in Johannesburg welcomes the removal of fraud-accused Cllr Kabelo Gwamanda, this does not close that chapter. We can only imagine the damage caused by this individual during his time as MMC for Community Development and his short stint as mayor,” she commented.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku has called for a comprehensive investigation into Gwamanda’s dealings while in office including the auditing of the 60 000 signatures for the renaming of Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive. “The DA demands a full investigation into all agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) signed by Cllr Gwamanda during his time as Mayor and as MMC for Community Development. We also demand a forensic investigation into the signatures regarding the renaming of Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive. It is evident that they cannot be trusted,” she asserted. The party also expressed concern over the appointment of Tebogo Nkonkou as the new MMC for Community Development.