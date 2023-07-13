Calls for Mabuyane to step down amid disappearance of 31-year-old accuser

This comes after the SAPS’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in the Eastern Cape search for the missing Fukula which has prompted the EFF in the province to call for Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to step down. Fukula is alleged to have disappeared immediately after he laid a case of perjury against the Premier and then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

This week, the Hawks started a manhunt for the missing Fukula. Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the East London Serious Corruption Investigation Unit wanted Fukula on charges of perjury. In a statement on Tuesday, Mhlakuvana said the case of perjury was opened after two conflicting versions of the two cases that he had opened were discovered. However, the EFF wants Mabuyane to be held accountable for the 31-year-old’s disappearance. EFF provincial commissioner Zilindile Vena in a statement on Wednesday said the party was concerned over the young man’s reported vanishing act.

“The disappearance is a cause for concern which comes after the premier of the Eastern Cape was implicated in the fraudulent awarding of postgraduate qualifications at the University of Fort Hare.The premier still has a pending case against SIU and therefore should be questioned on the disappearance of Fukula. “We have long called for Mabuyane to resign over many thuggery activities reported against him. Mabuyane is behaving like a mafia and treating the government of the province as his own personal cartel, and continues to use his power to manipulate processes in order to get away with crime,” Vena said. A case of crimen injuria was also reported by the premier against Hlakudi, who is expected to appear in court next month.