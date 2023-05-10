Calls for national shutdown grow as blackouts worsen

Johannesburg - As the national power crisis worsens, calls for another national shutdown have been loud on social media. It has been two months since the EFF called for a shutdown, and there have been no viable interventions to cease the power crisis, if anything the crisis has worsened.

The shutdown was meant to galvanise the government to address the ongoing electricity crisis and other pressing issues such as the high crime-levels, gender-based violence which is still rife, the highest unemployment in the country, and the lack of service delivery. Though most political parties distanced themselves from the shutdown, the EFF went all out, bringing the country to a standstill. Scores of supporters from different parts of the country took to the streets to raise their voices.

As the power crisis continues to devastate the country, social media users have called for another shutdown in a bid to address the burning electricity issue. Selby Nhlako said: “@EFFSouthAfrica @Julius_S_Malema @FloydShivambu can you please organise another national shutdown? We are now ready,” said Nhlako. Vladimir Sphithiphithi Evaluator also commented: “We need a mother of a national shutdown. We can’t live like this. Enough is enough!”

Xoey Boutique echoed the shared sentiments calling for a national shutdown. “Another national shutdown, please. Eskom, please fix the electricity issue.” Suspended Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane also weighed in as many continued to share their views about the power outages, revealing the dire impact of the blackouts.

Devastating impact of the rolling blackouts: ∎ Business disruption: load shedding has forced many businesses to operate at reduced capacity or shut down completely. This has resulted in the loss of income and jobs. ∎ Education disruption: power cuts have negatively impacted learning and assessments due to teachers being unable to record learners’ grades using computers.

∎ Increased crime: criminals taking advantage of power cuts. ∎ Health risks: power cuts have put a strain on public health facilities and affected equipment like dialysis machines and oxygen support. ∎ Economic impact: power cuts have resulted in a loss of productivity and revenue in the country.