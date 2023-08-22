Calls for Ntlokotse and Vavi to be removed from Saftu continue as Numsa writes to Saftu

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has once again written a scathing letter requesting the removal of Saftu president Ruth Tlokotse from her position. In a leaked letter to Saftu seen by The Star, the Saftu affiliated trade union objected to the draft Saftu special NEC agenda which includes the recall of Zwelinzima Vavi as the first item on the agenda, taking precedence over discussion on the expulsion of Ntlokotse.

Two months ago, the former Numsa second deputy president Ntlokotse lost her appeal against her expulsion after a special central committee (SCC) meeting unanimously resolved that the expulsion be upheld. Ntlokotse was found guilty in May of three counts of misconduct including gross insubordination for failing to return work valuables, violating the principle of democratic centralism, and undermining organisational discipline. She was also charged for allegedly sowing dissent and division in the union.

Numsa said its leadership and central committee believed that the decision to recall Vavi was premature in the face of Ntlokotse’s continued involvement in Saftu even though she leads no structure. “The leadership of Numsa and the central committee reflected on the previous convened special NEC, and we observed that item number one is the recall of Zwelinzima Vavi instead of discussing the natural consequences of Ruth Ntlokotse being expelled by Numsa as a member within the dictates of the constitution of Saftu,” reads the letter. Numsa said it had a stance on both these crucial matters facing its mother body as the Saftu constitution was clear on both issues.

“As a union, we are firm that Saftu’s constitution must be respected and observed. As such, we call on Saftu affiliates and Saftu NOBs to observe the constitution by not allowing Ruth Ntlokotse to continue to operate as Saftu president when she has been expelled by Numsa, an affiliate of Saftu... This attempt to continue to force Ruth Ntlokotse to operate whilst she has been expelled as Numsa member,” the letter states. It warned that this created the perception that Saftu was run on factional lines and applied double standards when it came to its constitution. On the issue involving Vavi, Numsa said it had sent a letter to him reprimanding for allegedly acting against Numsa’s best interests,saying: “We object as a union that the issue of Zwelinzima Vavi should be subject of debate and discussion in this NEC of 21-23 August 2023, simply because on this matter, our rights as a union are reserved in that it is true that we did send a letter to Vavi given how he has consistently acted against the interests of Numsa as a union.

“ In our letter which has been shared by him, we have given details of his violations and misconduct against Numsa. We asked him why he should not be recalled by Numsa for committing these misconducts, acting openly against Numsa’s interests as a deployee of Numsa.” Sources close to the situation have revealed that Saftu held its NEC meeting on Monday where these and other issues of interest were on the agenda. Saftu spokesperson, Trevor Shaku, said they had received the letter from Numsa and will be responding to it in due time.