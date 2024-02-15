Calls mount for ill-equipped SANDF members to return after fatal attack on SA base in DRC

A chorus of voices have called for the immediate return of members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) following the fatal attack on a SA military base in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The defence force announced earlier on Thursday that two members were killed and three others left injured after a mortar bomb landed inside one of their bases in the DRC on Wednesday at around 1.30pm.

The defence force said the South African contingent was part of the SADC mission in the DRC deployed to support and assist the government in its efforts to bring peace, security, and stability in the region. After the indirect fire on the base, the injured members were taken to the nearest hospital in Goma for medical attention. Members of the SANDF on parade. l THOBILE MATHONSI/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA) EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema, during a presser at the party’s headquarters earlier today, was among those who called for the immediate return of SANDF members. He claimed the army had collapsed and was not effectively trained or capacitated.

“We just don’t have the army; the ANC has collapsed the army. The army has collapsed; there is no army. They are sent there to be killed, because they are not properly trained. They must come back home. “We must stop with any military deployment until we are fit and proper. Just take a walk and meet a South African soldier walking, you will see a demoralised man. Cyril Ramaphosa wants to kill our children in DRC,” Malema said. He said the lack of training and utter disregard for the South African defence was evident given how they were even attacked at their bases.