Calls to refuse bail to councillor Tebogo Sepale accused of rape

Johannesburg - Civil rights movement #NotInMyName says it is in the best interests of justice for City of Matlosana Local Municipality ANC councillor Tebogo Sepale to remain detained throughout the court processes. The movement said it supported the State’s opposition to his upcoming bail application.

Sepale is charged with statutory rape; he will remain in custody until next month. The Orkney Magistrate’s Court yesterday deferred the case against Sepale, 43, to June 26 for further investigations and a possible bail application. Sepale’s images and videos went viral on social media earlier this month. There is one video where it looks like he is in an office wearing an ANC leather jacket, but the one where he appears to be having sex with a young man set tongues wagging, and social media users shared their views after watching it.

Sepale is facing 11 provisional charges: two for statutory rape, three for the violation of a child’s consent, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape and one for sexual intimidation. NPA North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Sepale appointed a private attorney to represent him in the matter. “The State will oppose his bail application. The State is awaiting further details on the investigation to possibly add more charges against the accused,” said Mamothame.

Mamothame said Sepale’s court appearance emanated from a report by the police indicating that the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit was investigating a case of crimen injuria and two separate counts of statutory rape after they were reported at Kanana police station. “In one of the cases, the suspect allegedly shared a nude picture of his private parts with the complainant; in the second and separate case, but involving the same suspect, two counts of statutory rape were laid on Saturday, May 6, by the parents of two boys aged 15 and 17. The public is urged to refrain from circulating sexual content of any form through all mediums as it may compromise the victims and their families, as well as the investigations into the matter,” said Mamothame. After rape allegations were reported regarding Sepale, the ANC said the abuse and exploitation of women and children were an intolerable affront to the values of the party.

North West ANC suspended Sepale’s membership with immediate effect. ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party would follow the case very closely to also come to a determination on how to ensure there are consequences for any proven wrongdoing that is deemed to be un-ANC in deed and spirit. #NotinMyName spokesperson Mo Senne said the nature of the heinous crimes was motivated by the same pattern of behaviour, which is centred on the violation of consent and the bodily integrity of children.

“Perhaps in time, the powers that be may consider legislating sexual offences against children as a capital crime. Until then, the least that can be done is to refuse to entertain bail applications designed to delay justice and waste State resources,” said Senne. Another advocacy group that has been active since the news broke about the alleged abuse is the Kwanele Foundation, which is known to fight against GBV and has been calling for “no bail”. The Kwanele Foundation has done several interviews with the community of Kanana; they expressed disgust at the alleged acts of sexual favours by Sepale.