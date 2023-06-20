Campaign offers young work seekers free ride to interviews

Johannesburg - The partnership between Metropolitan and e-hailing service Uber has made the frantic process of travelling from one point to another for job interviews more manageable for young people. To mark Youth Month, the We’re Here for You(th) campaign is helping to provide young job seekers with free transport to interviews.

Often young people miss out on job opportunities because of financial constraints. The collaboration is set to give 1 300 young candidates Uber vouchers for transport to and from job interviews. The chief marketing officer at Metropolitan, Tlalane Ntuli, says the company is playing a part in bringing young job seekers and prospective employers together.

“We can build strong communities together if we invest in our youth by providing the necessary resources and tools that allow them to unlock their potential,” Ntuli said. “It will take a massive collective effort from various stakeholders to uplift the youth of our country. As one of the stakeholders in South Africa, Metropolitan is passionate about providing young people with platforms that allow them to use their creative and cognitive skills to earn an income and contribute towards the country’s economy. “Through our We’re Here for You(th) campaign, Metropolitan aims to highlight the vital role that the youth play in the future of the country. With the inclusion of Udemy and Value-Ed scholarships, this activation is another step in the right direction to help combat youth unemployment and create opportunities for young people to excel,” he said.

In addition to providing Uber rides, Metropolitan has partnered with life coach Yvette Ratshikhopha to host a series of masterclasses on Twitter Spaces to help young people navigate the mental and emotional aspects of job hunting. These masterclasses, co-hosted by a Metropolitan Human Capital expert, aim to give job seekers advice on how to ace their interviews. Visit www.metropolitan.co.za or follow Metropolitan’s social media pages for more information about the Youth Month campaign.