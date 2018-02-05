Johannesburg- The City of Joburg has started a daily campaign to hunt down residents who don’t pay their municipal bills and hijack buildings, as well as those running illegal alcohol outlets. Also targeted will be those dealing in fake goods.

According to the chief of the Joburg metro police department, David Tembe, the operation will be conducted on a daily basis, ward by ward.

Senior officials from across all departments will be part of the campaign.

“The operation’s main focus will be to ensure by-laws are adhered to by all within the city and that the rule of law becomes the order of the day. The city, working with all state enforcement agencies, will not leave any stone unturned when dealing with criminal activities within our area of jurisdiction,” he said.

In recent weeks, 67 undocumented immigrants were arrested after the city conducted a crime prevention operation in three hijacked and “bad” properties in Hillbrow.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said the Auditor-General had reported that for the 2016/17 financial year, non-technical electricity losses amounted to just over R1 billion due to theft, bypass of meters, illegal de-calibration of meters and damaged meters.

During a recent operation in the CBD, six suspects were arrested for illegally reconnecting to city services and failing to pay their municipal accounts to the tune of R3.3million.



