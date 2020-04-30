Campus radios battling as students are home for lockdown

With universities around the country resorting to online learning, campus radio stations are finding it difficult to comply with the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) broadcasting regulations. The university-based stations rely on students for their day to day operations. However, with the nationwide lockdown in full force it has not been easy for the stations to carry out broadcasting of news and other content. Tuks FM station manager Leanne Kunz said the Pretoria-based station has had to reduce the number of their news bulletins. “Broadcasting licences are different. The one that we have indicates that in our 24 hours of broadcasting we should have content with news in coverage in each hour at least,” she said. Kunz said the management of the station will return to work next week: “We have to monitor the situation. We will probably have the station manager coming in for 4 hours in the morning then maybe the sales person will come in for 4 hours in the afternoon.”

UJ FM station manager, Tebatso Maapola, said the station will redo its line-up.

“We will have our alumni who stay in nearby areas to come and present so that we can fully broadcast again. We are still available online though,” he said.

Maapola said the station was working on programmes that will educate students about online learning.

Voice of Wits FM station manager Shoeshoe Qhu said they had to pre-record a few of their shows.

“I will say it has been difficult but I am proud to say we have been able to ensure that we keep playing 80% local music and 20% international,” she said.

Qhu said the station has launched a show called the Covid Report focusing on the impact of the coronavirus on society.

Icasa spokesperson Paseka Maleka said they have released information and communications technology Covid-19 National Disaster Regulations which prescribe minimum standards that licensees must adhere to.