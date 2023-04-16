Cancel all G4S contracts now!

"We call on our government to immediately end all G4S contracts now and boycott apartheid Israel and companies complicit in the oppression of Palestinians," said Salim Vally, from the South African BDS Coalition. According to the BDS Coalition, not only has G4S failed to deliver on its Mangaung contract, but it is directly complicit in Israeli apartheid.

Vally said it was outrageous that our government was paying R2 billion of our taxpayers' money to a company that trains the brutal apartheid Israeli police who recently stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadaan, beating worshippers with rifle buts and throwing stun grenades into the building. "The global BDS movement has long been calling for a boycott of G4S policy. The company operated and partially owned by G4S is responsible for at least 40% of the training instruction of Israeli police, amounting to about 40 000 hours in the most recent contract. "Training provided by the National Police Academy includes crowd control, house raids, interrogation techniques, target shooting and undercover operations ‒ repression tactics that often entail egregious human rights violations and war crimes committed exclusively against Palestinians."

Previously, G4S ran an Israeli prison for Palestinian children where they were regularly abused. A successful BDS campaign forced the company to abandon its deals with the Israeli prison service," Vally said. He added: "We are shocked that, following the Thabo Bester escape fiasco, Minister of Correctional Services Ronald Lamola said in Parliament that they are paying an amount of R45m a month for this facility. "An assessment was done, and that assessment found that the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) got value for money in terms of infrastructure."

Lamola said the department was experiencing serious affordability constraints in meeting its obligations in relation to the two public-private partnership prisons. "We have a contract and we must honour it. The contract, which is due to end in 2026, should immediately be terminated as the DCS has publicly admitted that G4S has breached their contract multiple times, said Lamola. Vally added that privatising public services for the global prison-industrial complex and awarding multi-year contracts to companies known to be deeply colluding in apartheid Israel’s violent repression of Palestinians made the South African state complicit in war crimes against the Palestinian people.