CAUGHT in the act: the horrific clips which captured the violent beatings meted out to children by a caregiver at Ninnie’s Neurons Nursery School. Police have arrested her in connection with the assaults. The woman, who is out on bail, is set to appear in court in May. Video screen grabs

Johannesburg - Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza has confirmed that her department decided to close down the Carletonville crèche where a worker was filmed assaulting three children. The viral and graphic videos show the caregiver violently beating up three small children on separate occasions.

She assaulted the children with open hands all over their little bodies, ostensibly because they weren’t cleaning up after themselves properly, while one child was beaten up for refusing to sleep.

Mayathula-Khoza said that Ninnie’s Neurons Nursery School was not registered with her department.

Mayathula-Khoza said: “This is unacceptable; we condemn it. We as social development have decided to close the school down. The principal will be issued with a letter of enforcement to close the crèche down.”

Mayathula-Khoza added that she could not bring herself to watch the videos, and encouraged parents to open a case against the principal.

Parents who quickly rescued their then two-year-old boy in 2017 from the horror crèche after learning of violent assaults on children are relieved the culprit has been arrested.

“I am happy this is finally out because there is no way that people didn’t know. It could have been my son; I am grateful we acted early,” said the father.

The parents, whose son is now aged four, said red flags were raised for them when their son returned home hungry, despite the “absurd demands for extra money and groceries”, which were made by the abusive crèche caregiver.

The mother of the boy said their nightmare came true after they sent their elder daughter, who was aged seven in 2017, to aftercare at the same crèche and she came back with horror stories.

“My daughter told me that the kids are being bullied and ill-treated, and it slowly started making sense because of the way my son, who was two at the time, reacted every time he had to go to crèche,” she added.

Her husband also said the facility hired new people from time to time and when the worker who took the videos was not paid by the principal, she used them as blackmail.

The principal refused to comment.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters of the Gauteng Provincial head office confirmed that the police have arrested a suspect linked to the video clip depicting assault at a nursery school.

“Police can confirm that a 40-year-old woman was arrested a week ago and subsequently appeared on the 28 March 2019 in the Oberholzer Court in Carletonville, on a charge of assaulting a minor,” Peters said.

“The woman is due back in court on 07 May 2019 after she was released on bail, while further investigations are underway by the police,” she added.

Peter further said the police management have condemned the incident and the continued irresponsible circulation of the video clips on social media.

The Star